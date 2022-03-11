Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atrion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atrion by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRI traded up $21.05 on Friday, hitting $764.00. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

