Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 5,632,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.