EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127,341 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $8,980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EMCORE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.