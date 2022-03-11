Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
EXK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 223,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.