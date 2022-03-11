Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

EXK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 223,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

