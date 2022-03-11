Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,095,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Enel stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,002. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Enel (Get Rating)
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
