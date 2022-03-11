Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

