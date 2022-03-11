EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

