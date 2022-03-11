EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

