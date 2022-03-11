Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.31.

ESI stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

