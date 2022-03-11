Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of T remained flat at $$23.19 during midday trading on Friday. 54,448,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.
T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
