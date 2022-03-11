Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

