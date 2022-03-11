Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 3,576,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,950. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

