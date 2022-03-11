Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

DIS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

