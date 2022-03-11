Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $133,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. 5,881,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

