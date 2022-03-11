Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Aegis

Aegis restated their hold rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of ENVB opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

