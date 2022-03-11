Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.00.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.66 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

