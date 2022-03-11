EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

