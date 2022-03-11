EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.
EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.
EPR Properties stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.