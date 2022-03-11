Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,800 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

