Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,800 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AAT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
