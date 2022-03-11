Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.60 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE ESN opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.70. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.