Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE ESN opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.70. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

