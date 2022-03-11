Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EPRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 566,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,700. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.