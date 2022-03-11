Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 566,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,700. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

