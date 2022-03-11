Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL opened at $273.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $262.23 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

