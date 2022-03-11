Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,735,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ethema Health stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 2,800,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,664,773. Ethema Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ethema Health (GRST)
