Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,735,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ethema Health stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 2,800,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,664,773. Ethema Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ethema Health alerts:

Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operation of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses on the leasing of rehabilitation facilities to third parties. The In-Patient segment consists of rehabilitation services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.