Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $273.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.