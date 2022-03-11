Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,372 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evergy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Evergy by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Evergy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

