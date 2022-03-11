Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 10,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,513. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

