Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

EVGN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,052. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Get Evogene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.