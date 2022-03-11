Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.
EVGN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,052. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.