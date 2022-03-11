Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.54) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.21 ($36.09).

Shares of EVK opened at €24.10 ($26.20) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

