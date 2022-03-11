EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

