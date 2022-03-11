Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE AX opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

