ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $284,132.87 and $319.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003774 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

