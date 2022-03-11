Exor Capital LLP Raises Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Gatos Silver makes up approximately 2.0% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 3.91% of Gatos Silver worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 54.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 41,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

