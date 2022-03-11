Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.43

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and traded as low as $37.06. Experian shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 113,714 shares traded.

EXPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

