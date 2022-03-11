Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 54,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,980. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

