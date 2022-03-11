Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Express has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $274.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Express by 28,942.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 254.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 489,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

