Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $503.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 362.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

