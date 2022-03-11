Family Legacy Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

