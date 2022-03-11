Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,730 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.