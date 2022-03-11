Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 5,803 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.