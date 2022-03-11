Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 555,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $309.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.07. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

