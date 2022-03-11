Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $873,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ITOT opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

