Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

