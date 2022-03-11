Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.88 and a 200 day moving average of $359.81. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

