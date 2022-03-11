Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 37 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $328.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.07. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $250.52 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.92%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,587 shares of company stock worth $2,769,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

