Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

