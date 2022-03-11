Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

