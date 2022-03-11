Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the February 13th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.
Fibra UNO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.