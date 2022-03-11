Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the February 13th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

