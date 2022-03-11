Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $384.25

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.25 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.73), with a volume of 596872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.52).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96.
About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)
