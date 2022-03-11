Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

