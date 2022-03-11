Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.