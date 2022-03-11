Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

