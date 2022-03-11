Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.
FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
